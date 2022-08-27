Troy football has its sights set on grabbing a winning record after coming up short the previous three seasons.
Fortunately for the Trojans, they will have nine seniors back for the season.
“A majority of people on the field are going to be seniors who have all played a couple of years now and have experience playing,” Head Coach Derek Jasper said. “That’s what has us a little bit optimistic about what we can do. Our goal is to have a winning season.”
One of those seniors will be quarterback Reagan Hartman, but this will be his first season as the starter for Troy.
“He’s played a little bit of JV quarterback so it’ll be key to see how fast he can figure things out and develop some chemistry with our wide receivers,” Jasper said. “It’s going to be different having a guy who’s a first-year starter as a senior.”
Hartman will have the advantage of having a weapon like senior wide receiver Jerrit Norris.
Norris had 51 catches for 756 yards and eight touchdowns and was selected to the first team all-state in 2021.
“Our strength is just our athleticism on the perimeter and on defense, I think we’ll have some good speed,” Jasper said. “I think we’ll be athletic with our skills people. We like the throw the football around quite a bit and we have athleticism and speed in the skill spots.
One key weakness Jasper said his squad needs to shore up this season is stopping the run on defense and running the ball.
“We had some problems running the football on offense and stopping the run,” Jasper said. “Boy that makes it very tough with some of the teams we play, and we have to do a better job in the trenches with controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Like most years for the Trojans, the schedule will be a challenging one across the board with teams like Centralia and Jackson Height in their way.
“Our schedule is very difficult, as it always seems to be so that will be a challenge,” Jasper said.
