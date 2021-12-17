Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball grinded out a tough 37-30 victory after a slow start against Oskaloosa Tuesday night in Atchison.
The Ravens had a strong fourth quarter where they outscored the Bears 15-5 after facing some struggles early.
"We got a young girls out there who are learning how play in close games," Head Coach Luke Noll said. "The fact that we can have a big fourth quarter and be on the right side of the game was a big positive for us."
The game was the first time MHMA had faced the zone defense and did cause some issues especially early in the game.
"We knew that going in but it gave us some trouble early on," Noll said. "As we settled down we started to get high quality shots and kind of figured it out."
A turning point in the game was the Ravens hitting a few threes in the fourth quarter including two straight from junior Hannah Kocour to take a 28-25 lead with about six minutes left.
Senior Zoey Stec added a three in the fourth as well and led the team with 15 points on the night.
"I like how we fought back on the defense in the second half and came our aggressive," Stec said. "We were ready to fight and win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.