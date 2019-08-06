Following each Blue Springs High School football game, coach Kelly Donohoe gathers his players in the locker room and discusses some of the key moments in that night's contest and how they played a role in the final outcome.
But that is far from the most important item he addresses.
He concludes every post-game conversation with a message that can have life-changing consequences.
"Guys, don't go out and do anything stupid," said Donohoe, a Missouri Hall of Fame coach who has won four state championships and 210 games in a 19-year career.
"I want that to be the last thing they hear – 'Don't go out and do anything stupid.' And over the years, the subject matter has changed," Donohoe said. "Recently, social media is one of the things that we have to address. It's funny how something that can be so positive can also be so negative. We've had players lose Division I scholarships – and other scholarships – because of some of their posts on social media.
"I don't want a player to think that just because they have an offer on the table that it's going to be there forever, because it's not, especially if they say something offensive on social media."
Donohoe said one of his players found that what he posted on social media proved costly.
"We had a player many years ago post some really negative things about (crosstown rival) Blue Springs South and it cost him a scholarship," Donohoe said. "John Garrison (a former all-state offensive lineman at Blue Springs) was coaching at Nebraska and he called me and said one of our players – who Nebraska was really interested in – lost any chance for a scholarship because of his comments on social media.
"Once those comments are there, they're there forever. They can delete them, but there is always someone who is going to have seen them, and they will come back to haunt that athlete."
Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans is a big advocate of social media responsibility.
"Read each tweet about 95 times before sending it," he said, in a message that appeared on MaxPreps.com. "Look at every Instagram post about 95 times before you send it. A reputation takes years and years and years to build, and it takes one press of a button to ruin. So don't let that happen to you. Just be very smart about it."
Shaun Ross, a former Van Horn High School quarterback and Class 4 all-state selection last fall, echoes those comments.
"Be smart, just be smart," said Ross, who earned a scholarship to Fort Hays State University, an NCAA Division II school in Hays, Kan. "I'd see a post by one of my teammates and think, 'What are they thinking? Don't they know everyone can see that, including college coaches and recruiters?'
"Their lives can change in the blink of an eye. A scholarship can be there one minute and gone the next."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.