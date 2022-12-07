Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball earned a bounce-back victory at home Tuesday night 42-28 over Jefferson County North thanks to an emboldened effort in the second half.
The Ravens put forth a solid team effort on both ends of the floor that resulted in them outscoring the Chargers 23-11 in the second half.
Head Coach Luke Noll said he was happy with how his team performed in a united effort.
"I told them after the game that was really a team effort," Noll said. "Our defense was really good, and even if shots weren't falling we were getting some rebounds on offense, and then shots did start to fall."
The win was crucial for MHMA after dropping their first game of the season to Atchison County Community High School 42-19.
Noll said the win was a big one considering how difficult their schedule is early on in Northeast Kansas League.
"We talked about how tough our schedule is pre-Christmas with playing four of the top teams picked in the conference preseason poll," Noll said. "To be able to get one early against a good team like that is really good for our confidence."
Junior guard Bethany Urban led the team in points with 12 points on the night.
"She did a really good job of controlling the game for us," Noll said.
Urban said the team kept fighting throughout the second half as shots finally started to fall for them.
"We knew we just had to keep putting up shots, and they would eventually fall in the second half," Urban said. "We knew we wanted redemption from the last game, and this win was big for us."
Freshman Kaitlyn Folsom was second on the team with a 10-point effort.
