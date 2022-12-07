MHMA GB

Maur-Hill Mount Academy junior Bethany Urban goes for a shot against Jefferson County North at Haverty Arena.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball earned a bounce-back victory at home Tuesday night 42-28 over Jefferson County North thanks to an emboldened effort in the second half.

The Ravens put forth a solid team effort on both ends of the floor that resulted in them outscoring the Chargers 23-11 in the second half.

