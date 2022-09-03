After dealing with a largely inexperienced team last season Maur Hill-Mount Academy will benefit from having a number of players returning.
Head Coach Sara Noll touched on how much help having the experienced squad will be for them.
“Having so many experienced players come back after being so inexperienced last year is going to be a big plus for us,” Noll said. “We have just a lot of big positions returning that have varsity experience, and that’s going to be a big difference for us.”
Noll expects the Ravens to lean on junior setter Gwyn Noll.
“She ran a 5-1 for us as a sophomore which is a big responsibility,” Coach Noll said. “We have and will see a lot out of her so far. I’m going to lean on her a lot to help bring leadership and responsibility there.”
Some other notable hitters coming back for MHMA are sophomore Carlie Kramer, senior Hannah Kocour, and senior Emily Beien
“We’ve kind of got hitters all over the board that I feel pretty confident in,” Noll said. “I think defensively we’ll still be pretty sound, but I’m hoping that we can make a switch on the offensive side this year. Last year we struggled a little offensively, but I’m hoping we can turn the corner offensively and put some points away a little easier.”
Noll said she likes seeing clear maturity she has seen during practices with returning players.
“It’s so nice because even at practice I see their expectations and goals changing, and just the speed in which they play is so much faster because they’ve already had that year of experience,” Noll said. “I’m really hoping our learning curve will be a lot quicker this year.”
Noll expects the top of the Northeastern Kansas League to be a dogfight at the top like most season.
“Our league is really going to be competitive, and I think there are a lot of league schools that are right about the same level at the top, and we’re hoping to be there too and compete with as many teams as we can,” Noll said.
