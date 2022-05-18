Maur Hill-Mount Academy continues to have a successful golf program earning a team berth to state for the first time in six seasons.
The Ravens placed third as a team shooting 394 in 2A regionals Monday at Salina -Sacred Heart High School.
Head Coach Christian Wessel said his team did a great job of handling the difficult and challenging course.
"We battled a very difficult course, and the scores do not do the team justice," Wessel said. "The course had thick rough, tough greens, hazards all over, brutal pins, and required some distance."
Senior Lansdon Taylor places fourth as an individual and shot an 84. Fellow senior Zoey Stec shot a 108. Both are the only Ravens on the team who have individually qualified for the state before this season.
Max Franken, Beltran-Gilbert Moreno, Zoey Stec, Joe Jirak, and Brayden Taylor will be the other competitors who will be joining the two seniors at state.
"We are moving in the right direction as a team and have the ultimate goal of bringing home championships," Wessel said. "The passion and improvement this team has shown are remarkable."
