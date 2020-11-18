The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Executive Board unanimously approved a proposal Wednesday that would delay Winter Activity competitions to Jan. 15. The proposal will be voted on Tuesday in the special Board of Director Meeting.
In the proposal, basketball season would be reduced to 13 games, wrestling would have 12 events, swimming would have six events per athlete, bowling would have eight events.
Teams would be able to continue practices until Dec. 23 and would be able to start again Jan. 1.
