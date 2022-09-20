Phoenix torch Hawks By James Howey Atchison Globe Sep 20, 2022 Sep 20, 2022 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atchison senior running back Jesse Greenly runs past a Sumner defender Friday night at Atchison High School. James Howey | Atchison Globe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Atchison football had next to no issues against Harmon Friday on way to a 72-0 road win. Senior running back Jesse Greenly had a short night with five carries for 89 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Greenly now has ten rushing touchdowns and 446 yards with averaging 8.4 yards a carry. Head Coach Jim Smith said he was happy his team was able to get a number of players in the game in the blowout win. "It was nice that we were able to get everyone in the game," Smith said. "It’s a great feeling to be 3-0 but we have larger goals for the season."Greenly said the squad is improving a little each day in hopes of reaching those bigger goals they have in mind. "We are always getting 1 percent better every day," Greenly said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipes × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News City accepts Radial Collector Wells Design Grant KDOT Aviation Grant Application authorized by city commission Charges on file for August gunshots AFD extinguishes smoldering coal Phoenix torch Hawks Body Condition Score Making the Most of The Last of the Garden Produce Fall SCN Testing Trending Recipes Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOgle, Teresa Y. 1962-2022Carrigan, Kathryn M. 1944-2022LifeNet leaves Rosecrans, search for new helicopter EMS startsPOLICE REPORTKuhnert, Mary Jane 1932-2022Monday incident sends teenage pedestrian to emergency treatmentFelony traffic convictions drive defendant into prison timeSuspect fentanyl and other narcotics seizure leads to the arrest of twoATCHISON POLICE DEPARTMENTBarnes, Francis L. 1927-2022 Images Videos CommentedUnited Way has long history with Atchison (2)Monkeypox on the rise in Kansas City area (1)St. Mary's ready to serve pancake luncheon at Purcell (1)Theatre Atchison to present story of Matilda (1)The 1975 offered 'insane' amount of money to support Ed Sheeran (1)Forest of Friendship to honor Pat and Kathy Carrigan. (1)Teens More Likely to Vape If Parent Smokes (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
