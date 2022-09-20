Greenly

Atchison senior running back Jesse Greenly runs past a Sumner defender Friday night at Atchison High School. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Atchison football had next to no issues against Harmon Friday on way to a 72-0 road win.  

Senior running back Jesse Greenly had a short night with five carries for 89 yards rushing and five touchdowns. 

