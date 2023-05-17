Yogi

Atchison senior Yogi Purdy pitches on the mound against Eudora Tuesday at Olsen Stadium.  

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Despite finding tremendous success in the regular season, a disastrous first inning against Paola spoiled Atchison's hopes of winning regionals and reaching the 4A State Baseball Tournament Tuesday at Olsen Stadium.

The Phoenix fell to the Panthers 16-5 in five innings after a 10-0 top of the first inning put Atchison significantly behind schedule to start the game.