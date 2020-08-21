As local schools prepare for getting kids back in the classroom and the start of fall sports, schedules are rapidly changing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackson Heights has announced the cancellation of its first two games due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.
MSC Sports reports the team is not on a 14-day quarantine and the Cobras have been forced to reschedule the first two games. Last week, Royal Valley had to move its first two games of the season, due to the same situation.
Jackson Heights was scheduled to play Oskaloosa to kick off the season, but that game has been tentatively rescheduled for Oct. 19. In week 2, the Cobras were scheduled to play Horton, but that game has not been rescheduled yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.