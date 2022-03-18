On March 29 against Perry at 4 p.m. The Board of Directors, Alumni, Students and Faculty of Maur Hill Mount Academy, will announce and dedicate the school’s baseball field to the Phil Baniewicz Family.
"In recognition of over 10 years of dedication, service and passion for the school and in being instrumental in bringing baseball back to MHMA at the highest level, it only seemed fitting to honor Phil and his family in this way," Board of Directors member Sandy Sampson said.
