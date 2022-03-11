Maur Hill-Mount Academy took the court undermanned last Friday against one of the toughest teams in the state in Valley Falls.
The Ravens were down four varsity players for their second-round Sub-State matchup but gave everything the undefeated Dragons could handle including only trailing 35-33 at the half before losing 67-51.
Coach Brad Kunecke said he loved the way his team fought the entire night given the circumstances.
"I loved the way we competed," Kunecke said. "That was one of the most enjoyable games I've ever coached and for the fans to watch. The guys in the locker room after the game said 'Man that was fun."
Kunecke said the game plan wasn't complicated and was to simply run and shoot to the best of his young team's ability.
"We weren't going to run a controlled game, and we ran two basic offenses," Kunecke said. "We moved the ball around and look for drives and kick-outs. Going against these guys we had to do something, and we couldn't just sit back."
Kunecke said that the four freshmen who saw time in the game impressed him even with their mistakes.
"I've seen them do it practice, but it's different when you get into a varsity Sub-State game against one of the best teams in the state," Kunecke said. "Our freshmen made a lot of defensive mistakes, but they are freshmen, and I told them that nobody expects you to play like seniors and to go have fun."
