Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball survived a last-minute thrilling 53-51 victory over Oskaloosa Tuesday night.
The win came thanks in large part to some defensive stops and turnovers late despite some mental errors from the young squad.
"We get into situations like this because of our lack of experience," Coach Brad Kunecke said. "We have to be more mentally tough in the fourth quarter, and fouling is an issue."
Kunecke said the Ravens still need to do a better of running through the offense and not taking shots too hastily.
"We get too quick with the offense," Kunecke said. "Instead of running a set play all the way through we take the first shot quick shot."
Junior Mark Harris led the team in scoring with 17 including some key buckets down the stretch.
"We really battled through some adversity in the fourth quarter, and it was a big win going into Christmas Break," Harris said.
Senior Lansdon Taylor was second on the night with 13 points.
Kunecke said his team was able to run some inbounds plays at crucial parts of the game.
"We executed some good time-out plays, and I did see some progress throughout," Kunecke said.
Kunecke is optimistic about how the Ravens are heading into the break.
"I thought if we went into the break 3-2 that it would be a good spot to be in," Kunecke said. "I'm happy with our team and our guys, but we've got a lot to do."
