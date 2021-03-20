Maur Hill-Mount Academy swimming is back after not being able to compete last season with many young and new faces in the program.
Coach Kelly Elias said she welcomes teaching newcomers and is confident with the key upperclassmen she has coming back.
“I have a good core group who have competed before which is very helpful because I have at least seven girls who can swim butterfly,” Elias said. “I love getting new girls and teaching them as well.”
The two seniors who look to the lead the Ravens are Martha Madden and Emmaly Dryden as both have state aspirations this season as well.
Two of the four juniors, Rory Mata and Olivia Ramsey also have big expectations for their season.
Mata will be hoping to qualify for state in 50 meter freestyle while Dryden will be aiming to go for the breaststroke.
“I don’t fully know what to expect from the younger girls because we didn’t have a season last year,” Elias said.
Elias said she can tell the girls on her team are excited to be back in the pool after having the season taken away last year.
“It was a big disappointment to not be able to swim last year,” Elias said. “We do consider it a blessing and you can tell the girls missed it as well by the enthusiasm they are showing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.