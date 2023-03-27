For the second straight season, Maur Hill-Mount Academy powerlifting is bringing back plenty of hardware including individual two state champions and a second-place overall finish as a team for the girls at the 2A State Powerlifting meet in Horton.

Sam Joyce took home another state championship with a first-place finish in bench and second place in cleans. Clare Harris earned her first state title in the 140 class by finishing first in squat and second in bench.