For the second straight season, Maur Hill-Mount Academy powerlifting is bringing back plenty of hardware including individual two state champions and a second-place overall finish as a team for the girls at the 2A State Powerlifting meet in Horton.
Sam Joyce took home another state championship with a first-place finish in bench and second place in cleans. Clare Harris earned her first state title in the 140 class by finishing first in squat and second in bench.
"It’s great, those two have been working and putting in the time to do," Head Coach Zack Fredrickson said. "Watching them achieve their goals was special. I couldn’t be more proud of them and their achievements."
Fredrickson praised the effort and determination both competitors have demonstrated throughout this season.
"Both have been relentless in the weight room pushing themselves," Fredrickson said. "Both of them have been facing adversity all year long, and at the meet. Then pushed through to win."
Despite only bringing six total lifters to compete, the MHMA girls were able to put forth an impressive showing by finishing second overall at the event.
"I'm very proud of the girls' team, only bringing six to compete, to bring home second place as a team is ginormous," Fredrickson said. "Those six girls did something special, all doing big things to get the points to get us there."
Bethany Dang finished third overall in the 114 class earning second in the squat, third in clean, and third in bench.
Amy Martinez was second overall at 114 and also finished first in squats.
Maria Peltzer earned third place in her class of 148 by finishing first in bench, and third in cleans.
Other boys' results:
Enoch Linvingston was third overall at 165 and second place on the bench.
Owen Dulac placed third overall at his 114 class 1st in the squat, 3rd in clean, 3rd in bench, 3rd overall.
