Maur Hill-Mount Academy suffered its second consecutive loss Friday night after being outscored 22-0 in the second half against Republic County by a score of 44-16 at Guy Galley Field.
The game was plagued with turnovers for the Ravens who threw four interceptions in the game and also fumbled once for a total of five turnovers on the night.
Maybe the most turnover crucial occurred just before the half when MHMA attempted several laterals on the last play of the half that resulted in the Buffalos intercepting one of those attempts and returning it for a touchdown and put the Ravens in a 22-16 deficit.
"It's a fine line between trying to be expulsive and take chances when you have a young," Head coach Brandon Wilkes said. "You open the door for some turnovers when you do that."
Wilkes said searching for the big play has hurt his team the past couple of weeks because they haven't been able to grind out wins.
"We haven't really been able to grind out games and we've been relying on big plays and that kind of came back to bight us today," Wilkes said. "We need to clear our minds and get some rest. I think we can compete against anyone when we're healthy and right."
