Maur Hill-Mount Academy baseball had three players earn all state honors after its successful 20-3 season.
The three players are junior Drew Caudle as first team all state outfielder, sophomore Parrish Beagle as first team all state third base and senior Aaron Noll as an honorable mention all state outfielder.
Caudle had a team-high batting average of .500 with 33 RBIs and ten doubles. Beagle hit .420 on the season with 33 RBIs as well. Noll hit .493 on the season with 22 RBIs.
All three players had success on the mound throughout the season as well. Caudle had an ERA of 1.17 and Noll had .99 with both going 7-1 on the season. Beagel went 3-1 and had an ERA 1.08.
