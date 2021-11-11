One of the best volleyball players in recent memory for Maur Hill-Mount Academy is continuing her career at the Division I level.
Blair Taylor signed with the University of Missouri-Kansas City Thursday.
Taylor has contributed with the Ravens on a varsity level since her freshman season and was just recently named all-league for the fourth time as well.
Taylor had 378 total digs this season and accumulated over 1,500 during her career.
"We are going to miss her on the team and her ability to step in as libero, setter, and an outside hitter as well," Assistant coach Jacqueline Grindinger said. "We are very proud of her, and she will be very successful in her future."
Taylor has been familiar with the UMKC program and that for sure played a role in her attraction to continuing her career there.
"I grew up playing volleyball so I've been waiting for this for a very long time so I couldn't be more excited," Taylor said. "I've been going to their camp since I was in eighth grade. It's just such a great atmosphere, and the level on play definitely made me stare in their direction."
Head coach Sara Noll said Taylor has the ability to find success at the next level on and off the court.
"We know she has the potential to do great things at UMKC both on the court and in the classroom," Noll said. "We’re thankful for the time and efforts she put in during her four years as a Raven."
Taylor is thankful to have been coached by Noll for the past two seasons and the impact she's had on her.
"It's been such a blessing to play under her," Taylor said. "I wish I would've had more time. Not only is she a great coach, but she's pushed me to become a better player, and she had a special place in my heart."
