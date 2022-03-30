Maur Hill-Mount Academy powerlifting capped off a successful season with a banner day at the Class 2A state meet over the weekend that included an individual state title and a second-place overall finish by another.
Senior Zoey Stec had a remarkable day by taking home a state championship in her class by earning first in both benches and cleans as well as third in the squat.
The Raven also took home Power Weight lifter of the year in Class 2A as well as broke the record for bench press and the overall record for her class.
Head Coach Zack Fredrickson said seeing Stec grow in the program has been a joy to watch.
"Zoey Stec is the hardest working athlete I’ve ever coached. She bought into the program from the jump," Fredrickson said. "Watching her progression through the whole year has been incredible."
Fredrickson had nothing but universal praise for the new state champion and the example she sets for the program and school
"She is a competitor at heart, knew what she wanted and got it done," Fredrickson said. "She is a great role model for our other students at the school, she is a great example of striving for greatness. She has been an honor to coach.”
Senior Sam Joyce took second overall, took first in bench, second overall, and third in cleans.
He broke the bench record as well.
Charles Riley took seventh place, Sophia Riley took third place in cleans, Lansdon Taylor took sixth overall in his division.
“I’m very happy for our students," Fredrickson said. "They have worked hard all year, set goals, and went out there and got them. It is an honor for them and our school to receive awards at the state meet.”
