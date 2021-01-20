Open shots were not falling in typical fashion for Maur Hill-Mount Academy on Tuesday night in their 60-46 loss to Riverside.
The Ravens would go down as much as 20 points in the first half. The offense just could not find the bottom of the basket according to Head Coach Brad Kunecke.
“We had so many shots not go,” Kunecke said. “We had wide open threes that would normally fall for us.”
The Ravens were able to battle back in the third quarter going on a 26-13 run led by Drew Caudle. Caudle scored 10 of his team high 12 points, in the 3rd quarter to lead MHMA.
“We battled back and played a really good team to a close game,” Kunecke said.
The Ravens were three points down to Riverside in the fourth quarter before the Cyclones changed their man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone. This changed helped Riverside finish the game on a 15-4 run to defeat MHMA.
“It [zone defense] slowed us down,” Kunecke said. “It disrupted our rhythm and we couldn’t get it back in the last two minutes.”
