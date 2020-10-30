Andrew Schwinn was simply unstoppable Friday night.
“We knew coming into this game there was a group of seniors who were going to leave the field and never be able to play high school football again,” Schwinn said. “We were sure that wasn’t going to be us.”
Schwinn made sure the Ravens moved on to another week with a truly dominating and record breaking performance in a 56-32 win over Mission Valley at Guy Galley Field.
The senior running back had 402 total yards of offense on 33 touches with a single game record seven touchdowns.
Schwinn now has 1,809 total rushing yards on the season with 27 rushing touchdowns.
Coach Brandon Wilkes said seeing Schwinn show out against the best team the Ravens have seen so far this season was exactly what you want to see from a player like him.
“The best show up in the big games,” Wilkes said. “He’s been one of the best all year and I think that just confirms it. He’s having one the best seasons ever in the history of this program.”
Despite the performance from Schwinn, the Ravens only had a 35-32 lead with a little mor than 10 minutes remaining and the Vikings were driving to potentially take the lead.
The MHMA defense forced a fumble on the drive that helped start a 21-0 run to close the game for the home team, which included an interception returned for a touchdown by senior Shane Sachse.
The Ravens forced three total turnovers in the fourth quarter.
“That was the best quarter we’ve had since I was a coach here,” Wilkes said. “Our guys just flipped the switch in the fourth quarter and just decided they were going to win.”
Wilkes said he loved seeing his team respond well to adversity in a big spot against a good team.
“They had some really good athletes and great guys up front,” Wilkes said. “Our guys were pushed to the limit and I was proud of how they responded.”
MHMA will now move on to the next round and travel to take on Rossville.
The Bulldogs have ended the Ravens season two years in a row now including a 42-7 loss last season.
“They’ve been number one from start to finish,” Wilkes said. “It’s going to be an outstanding test for our coaches and players. They are where we want to be and if we can get there in a week it’ll be special.”
Schwinn didn’t mince words with how they feel about the Bulldogs and simply said the Ravens are out for revenge.
“They have knocked us out of the playoffs the past two years so this is personal for us,” Schwinn said. “We aren’t looking to go in there to just play good and be happy. We’re going in there to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.