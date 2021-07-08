Andrew Schwinn donned the Maur Hill-Mount Academy helmet for the last time in his career for a football game in the 48th Kansas Shrine Bowl June 26 at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.
Schwinn not only competed in the game for the East team with other standouts from the state, but was also the leading rusher in the game with seven carries for 31 yards.
The West team won the game 14-0.
"Competing in the shrine bowl was an overall great experience," Schiwnn said. "It gave me the chance to play the sport I love for a great cause."
Schwinn also said he was grateful to be able to help Shriners Hospitals for Children and their patients that meet some of the players competing in the game throughout the week.
"It also brought a group of strangers together that eventually became teammates and friends," Schwinn said. "From practicing three times a day to getting to meet some of the shriner's patients. The week gave me a chance to grow as a person."
Schwinn will next head to Kansas State University for his football and educational field this fall.
"The atmosphere of the game was also incredible, definitely the most fans I've played in front of," Schwinn said. "It was certainly a good finish to a super fun high school career."
