Maur Hill-Mount Academy being at the mercy of a running clock late in the fourth quarter Thursday night against Hiawatha wasn’t an outcome many, if any, saw coming.
The Ravens were outplayed in just about every facet on the court in a 60-34 drubbing that was probably their worst played game of the season.
The difference in the game proved to be the beginning where the Redhawks hit six threes and jumped out to a 27-11 lead that MHMA ultimately could never come back from.
Coach Brad Kunecke said his team simply didn’t have enough energy and was out hustled by Hiawatha.
“We just didn’t match their energy in the first quarter,” Kunekce said. “They came out hitting three pointers that we kind of didn’t anticipate.”
Kunecke said his team played a zone to stop the penetration game of Hiawatha, but weren’t expecting threats from beyond the arc.
“We watched them plenty of times on film and they’re a penetrating team,” Kunecke said. “We thought by starting out in a zone we could stop them but we didn’t foresee those guys stepping back and hitting threes.”
The Redhawks also didn’t allow senior Abe Siebenmorgen to get going in the post.
The senior only had five points on the night after scoring in the double digits throughout most of the season.
“We had trouble getting Abe into spots we wanted him in,” Kunecke said. “I also thought we had some careless passes and turnovers.”
Kunecke said his team never found a way to match the intensity Hiawatha brought the entire night
“The rest of the game outside of the second quarter it was like we were playing at half their speed,” Kunecke said. “We couldn’t get going tonight and some nights are like that. We’re better than what we showed tonight.”
The Ravens and Redhawks could potentially meet again with both teams being in the same sub-state this season.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to play these guys again in sub state,” Kunkecke said. “It’s not like we lost to a team that isn’t any good. These guys are solid and the best team we’ve played all year by far.”
MHMA will play for third place Saturday at 4 p.m. at McLouth Invitational against McLouth High School.
