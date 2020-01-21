MCLOUTH — The Maur Hill-Mount Academy Ravens earned another hard fought victory in a game where they were once again not on their A game and started slow.
MHMA managed a 57-47 win over Silver Lake Monday night to advance to the second round of the McLouth Invitational.
The difference in the game proved to be the 17-5 run the Ravens went on in the second quarter after senior Taylor Folsom hit a buzzer beating three that kind of put the momentum on his team’s side.
“When Taylor hit that three it seemed to kind of turn everything around for us,” Coach Brad Kunecke said. “We started to spread them out a little bit more and that presented opportunities.”
MHMA went into the locker room with a 31-19 lead that it would keep the rest of the game despite some sloppy play and Silver Lake playing hard.
Kunecke said he was pleased with how his team’s man defense improves from the previous game.
“Defensively we did what we wanted to do,” Kunecke said. “I think the man-to-man defense was a lot better tonight than against Effingham.”
The first year Raven boys coach said his team is still working on playing a complete game with some struggles still noticeable in the third quarter.
“We had a little bit of trouble in the third quarter with looking for the three too much,” Kunecke said.”Our game plan was to get the ball inside because we knew we had an advantage inside.”
Senior Abe Siebenmorgen was once again next to impossible to stop and scored a game-high 25 points and 15 came at the free throw line.
“As long as we kept going into Abe inside we found success inside,” Kunecke said. “They fouled out like four guys.”
Despite the 8-0 record, Kunecke said his team is still a work in progress.
“I still don’t think we’re at our full potential yet,” Kunecke said. “I think we’ll get better as the season keeps progressing.”
The Ravens will play in the second round of the McLouth Invitational Thursday at 8:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.