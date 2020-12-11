Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball managed a 58-38 home win over McLouth Friday night despite a rather lackluster effort at certain points in the night.
The game was the third of the week for the Ravens including an overtime win over Cair Paravel the previous night.
Coach Brad Kunecke it was clear that some players were tired from the hard fought victory the night before.
"I thought our front line guys were tired from the big emotional win last night," Kunecke said. "Stanton, Shane and Drew saw a lot of minutes last night."
MHMA (2-1) didn't reach a 20 point lead until the end of the third quarter thanks in large part to the bench players who came in and brought some juice to the effort.
"I thought the difference in the game was our second line crew," Kunecke said. "They all came in and gave us good minutes. They played most of the third quarter and got us the 20-point lead."
Players like senior Andrew Schwinn, senior Aaron Noll and senior Kenny Howard help contribute to a 12-4 run to close to the third quarter and put the lead at 44-24 in favor of the Ravens.
"They were on fresh legs," Kunecke said. "It's good to see those guys contribute like they did tonight."
Senior Stanton Shepard led the team in points with 13 on the night.
The Ravens will play at Oskaloosa Tuesday night.
