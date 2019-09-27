A week after arguably the biggest win in program history, Maur Hill-Mount Academy was left stunned at home on Homecoming weekend after a 28-27 upset from Riverside at Guy Galley Field.
Coach Brandon Wilkes said his team simply made too many mistakes on both sides of the ball.
“We put ourselves in too many bad situations,” Wilkes said. “The turnover bug hit us and some negative plays that includes missed coverages on defense just gave them too many opportunities.”
The Ravens led the entire game, but the Cyclones hung around until finally taking the lead with just nine seconds left in the game.
Wilkes said the emotional high of beating Jackson Heights on the road the week before and Homecoming weekend possibly could have played a factor.
“That could have played a factor,” Wilkes said. “In the end we have to get ready to play all 48 minutes and for about 47 and half of those we had enough but we couldn’t finish it.”
Wilkes said he thinks this tough loss will ultimately help his team become tougher.
“I think our guys will be better for it in the end,” Wilkes said. “Hopefully in the end we’re glad we lost to Riverside and it made us better.”
The Ravens will travel to Horton next for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
