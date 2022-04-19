Maur Hill-Mount Academy baseball won its fifth game in a row Monday thanks to a sweep of Oskaloosa at Baniewicz Field.
The Ravens won the first game 10-4 and the second game 15-9.
Senior Christian Trevino and junior Parrish Beagle helped lead the way for MHMA in the first win.
Beagle went 3-4 with five RBIs and went seven innings with 16 Ks, and earned his fourth of the season.
Trevino went 3-4 with well two doubles and a home run that put the Ravens back in the lead after trailing in the bottom of the fourth inning.
"Parrish’s toughness on the mound and at the plate helped the Ravens fight back," Head Coach Phil Baniewicz said. "Trevino was absolutely clutch all game."
MHMA's pitching struggled some in the second game giving up nine runs.
The Raven offense was still producing runs at a high level in the second game with several players getting multiple hits throughout the lineup.
Baniewicz is pleased with how the team's hitting is coming along but has worries about the many fielding errors they continue to have.
"I feel like we are finally starting to hit the ball and making better contact," However," Baniewicz said. "We are making both mental and physical errors, and that could cost us down the road."
Baniewicz also said the Ravens need more pitching to go along with the impressive season Beagle is having on the mound.
"Parrish continues to be stellar on the mound and at the plate, but we need other guys to start stepping up on the mound if we hope to make a run this year," Baniewicz said.
