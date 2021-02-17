Maur Hill-Mount Academy certainly didn't win in the prettiest of ways Wednesday night in a 40-19 outcome against Jackson Heights
Both offenses were as cold as the brutal winter at times in the game with a total of only seven third quarter points between both teams and the Cobras had just one field goal in the second half.
Raven (12-4) coach Brad Kunecke said he was pleased with the effort his team had on defense specifically in the first half.
"I thought we defended well in the first half but our defense wasn't all that great but they missed some shots," Kunecke said. "Our pressure and traps gave us some turnovers and that's how we usually get out to a decent lead."
Kunecke also gave credit to how senior Shane Sachse started the game and how much activity he caused in favor of the Ravens.
"That's the best he's played in a long time and we need Shane to be solid for us if we're going to have good solid games and lately he hasn't been all that solid," Kunecke said. "He was aggressive tonight with rebounds and blocks tonight."
Sachse said he just wanted to deliver some much needed energy to his team.
"I just wanted to give some more energy to our team because lately we haven't been satisfied with our play and we need to kick into high gear as we head into Sub-State," Sachse said. "Our defense was solid all night and we can really look to improve our game on offense."
Sachse finished with six points and senior Kolbran Korbelik had a game-high 12 points.
MHMA will be at Horton Tuesday night.
