Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball ran into a dry spell offensively in the final minutes leading to a 38-34 loss to Valley Falls Tuesday night.
The Ravens missed a layup that would've given them a 35-34 lead with about four minutes remaining and only managed one free throw the rest of the game.
"We'd like to see them score more than 34 points in a game," Coach Luke Noll said. "We kind of need to settle down on offense. We're maybe taking too quick of shots or not working the offense long enough."
Noll also said his team's defense to start the game was really lacking by giving up 18 in the first quarter.
"It was just a slow start defensively which kind of set the tone on offense and it took them a while to get going," Noll said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.