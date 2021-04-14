Maur Hill-Mount Academy split with Valley Falls in what was its biggest series of the season so far Friday night at Maur Hill-Mount academy High School.
The Ravens won the first game 7-3 thanks in large part to a surge offensively in the fourth and fifth innings that broke a 0-0 tie to lead 7-0 going into the sixth inning.
Sophomore Parrish Beagle and Cooper Pound both went 2-3 in the game.
"It was great in those couple of innings to see an explosion take place offensively," MHMA coach Phil Baniewicz said. "That was good to see and it was against decent pitching. We'll keep getting better."
Junior Drew Caudle went five innings with nine strikeouts and earned the win.
The Ravens didn't see much success at the plate in the second game losing 2-1.
"We had much better at bats today and the bats will start to come around," Baniewicz said. "We just didn't score enough runs in the second game."
Baniewicz said the series between the league favorites proved to be a stalemate.
"Going into the season we knew it would be us and Valley Falls for the league title and I guess we still don't know who's better yet," Baniewicz said.
MHMA did rebound against McLouth with two run rule victories by the scores of 13-3 and 15-0.
"We hit the ball well all night which is a great sign and we did what we needed to do pitching wise," Baniewicz said. "It was a great response after our first loss."
Baniewicz was pleased that the Ravens were able to get all the players on the roster for the series with the Bulldogs.
"It's nice to get some young kids into the game and get them used to things," Baniewicz said. "As well as some of the older kids who don't as much since they also put in the time everyday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.