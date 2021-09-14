Maur Hill-Mount Academy improved to 2-0 on the season thanks to a 35-8 Friday night at Guy Galley Field.
Junior wide receiver Parrish Beagle had a standout performance with five receptions 135 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
Beagle had three interceptions on the night as well.
Wilkes said he was pleased with how his team opened and closed the win Friday.
"The way we started and finished the game I thought was much improved from week one," Wilkes said. "There was about an eight minutes stretch in the second half where we faced some adversity."
Junior Mark Harris had his first start of the season with another solid performance going 9-14 for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
"He's really making up for the time he lost from injury his first year," Wilkes said. "He's making some big plays for us and we're really pleased."
