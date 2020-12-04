Friday night was a tale of two halves offensively for Maur Hill-Mount Academy in its 64-53 loss at Pleasant Ridge.
The Ravens could only muster up 16 points in the second half after the first half where they could do just about everything they wanted.
MHMA coach Brad Kunecke said the difference between the two halves was so staggering because of how much his team couldn't handle the zone defense.
"When they were pressing and playing us man-to-man we got after it," Kunecke said. "When they switched between a 2-3 or 1-3-1 zone we just struggled with that."
The Ravens had the advantage in the paint during the first half finding multiple open looks that gave them a 37-32 lead at halftime, but the zone stifled their inside game.
"We've got to find better passing inside against the zone," Kunecke said. "We passed the ball so well in the first half but the zone just hurt us."
Once the inside game went away MHMA wasn't able to get much by way of shooting on the outside.
"We don't have consistent perimeter scoring right now and we need to find it," Kunceke said.
The zone defense was also a problem for the Ravens last season and Kunceke said they just have to be smarter and patient when facing it.
"It was something we struggled with last year and this year in practice we've struggled to," Kunecke said. "We've just got to work the ball longer."
Junior Drew Caudle led MHMA with 17 points, senior Shane Sachse had 12 and senior Stanton Shepard finished with 10.
Things won't get much easier as the Ravens host another tough league opponent Tuesday night in Jefferson County North.
"We're starting the season against two of the better teams in the league with these guys and JCN Tuesday so it's not going to get any easier," Kunecke said.
