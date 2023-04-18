Pound

Maur Hill-Mount Academy junior Cooper Pound pitches on the mound at Baniewicz Field. 

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Having your all-state pitcher and shortstop suffer a season-ending injury in the first couple weeks of the season isn't ideal, but that is the circumstance thrust upon the Maur Hill-Mount Academy baseball team.

Senior Parrish Beagle injured his throwing arm in the second week of the season and left the Ravens in a difficult spot on top of already entering the season with far less depth than the program is accustomed to in previous years.