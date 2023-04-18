Having your all-state pitcher and shortstop suffer a season-ending injury in the first couple weeks of the season isn't ideal, but that is the circumstance thrust upon the Maur Hill-Mount Academy baseball team.
Senior Parrish Beagle injured his throwing arm in the second week of the season and left the Ravens in a difficult spot on top of already entering the season with far less depth than the program is accustomed to in previous years.
"Because our numbers are so low now we have a few guys who really should be playing JV," Head Coach Phil Baniewicz said. "With that inexperience, we are prone to more mistakes, and that is something we need to work on."
Baniewicz said the absence of Beagle's ability on the infield is noticeable in critical situations during games.
"Several of our losses are the result of not having guys that can just make routine plays," Baniewicz said. "You also have guys who are just overmatched because they are young, and that's just what happens."
The Raven head coach said that maintaining a clear and present perspective through games and practice is a key component to finding some success through the season as they currently sit at a 7-7 record.
"We are first really working on staying in the present moment and controlling what you can control because when you are new to varsity baseball you can get overwhelmed pretty easily," Baniewicz said. "That is a struggle right now and not always happening with all the guys."
Baniewicz said junior Cooper Pound has been a significant bright spot with how he has stepped up in both his hitting and pitching.
"More than anyone else he has really stepped up," Baniewicz said. "He has been fantastic on the mound and hit the ball well from the lead-off spot. He's the one who's been shining all season amidst other things going wrong."
Cooper is 1-1 on the season but has only allowed a 1.01 ERA on the season so far.
"If we give him some run support he's good enough for us to win," Baniewicz said.
Baniewicz said much of this season is a war of attrition with the goal being to build off what success comes their way.
"This is going to take the entire season to hit some kind of stride so we'll battle through the season, and hopefully we're playing our best when we get towards the playoffs, and then we'll see what we can do," Baniewicz said.
Commented