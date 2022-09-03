Maur Hill-Mount Academy Head Coach Eric Burghart enters his third season as the head coach of the soccer program with the aspirations of making significant improvements from his first and second seasons.

"The biggest thing is that my first year a lot of these guys were freshman and sophomores," Burghart said. "I'm excited to be able to coach them again this year and see what we can put together."

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.