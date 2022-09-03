LEFT: Benedictine’s Joslyn Lewis goes up for a kill in practice. MIDDLE: MHMA’s Ava Trevino and Joe Stanley compete against each other at practice. RIGHT: Benedictine volleyball head coach Victoria Hurtt directs players during practice.
MHMA's Miles Dulac and Zach Sanford going through a drill at practice.
James Howey | Atchison Globe
MHMA's Bohdan Korbelik and Jack Madden go through a one-on-one drill at practice.
James Howey | Atchison Globe
photos by James Howey | Atchison Globe
Maur Hill-Mount Academy Head Coach Eric Burghart enters his third season as the head coach of the soccer program with the aspirations of making significant improvements from his first and second seasons.
"The biggest thing is that my first year a lot of these guys were freshman and sophomores," Burghart said. "I'm excited to be able to coach them again this year and see what we can put together."
Some of those notable returners include Miles Dulac, Keegan Mispagel, Eli Black, and Zach Sanford.
Burghart said an improvement in communications is an aspect of the Ravens' play on the pitch he expects to see a jump in as well.
"I think our communication and leadership on the field and off are the biggest things we've stressed the past couple of years," Burghart said. "Them getting able to see a lot of varsity minutes from freshmen and sophomore year all the way up will hopefully pay off now that they are juniors and seniors."
Burghart said he wants to utilize the experience and depth MHMA will have instead of moving the lineup around as much as he has the past two seasons.
"When a problem is put in front of me in the past I've kind of treated it like a puzzle and how can I fill this piece of the puzzle," Burghart said. "This year I'm hoping to be a little more straightforward and standard and not move as many pieces and with our depth, I think that will help. I want to allow these guys to grow into their position rather than moving them around."
