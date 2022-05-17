Maur Hill-Mount Academy scored seven straight runs in its 7-4 comeback victory in the first round of regionals over Troy Monday evening at home.
The Ravens managed the comeback win despite falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning.
"Things sure didn’t start the way we planned," Head Coach Phil Banewicz said. "Drew (Caudle) wasn’t sharp, and we misplayed a couple of balls in the first inning."
MHMA was able to answer the slow start with four runs in the bottom of the second and eventually took the lead in the bottom of the third.
"These kids don’t hit the panic button and are used to coming back," Banewicz said. "And it was great to answer right back with four runs in the bottom of the first."
Sophomore Cooper Pound earned the win after coming for relief of Caudle in the second inning.
Cooper allowed zero runs and had three strikeouts.
"I thought Cooper really came through in the clutch today both at the plate and on the mound," Banewicz said. "Cooper has really raised his game the past six games or so. He has been much better at hitting spots when pitching, and he is really putting together some good at bats."
Pound also went 2-3 on the day with two RBIs.
Junior Parish Beagle closed the game out on the mound with five strikeouts of his own.
The Ravens will face Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian in the second round of regionals at Banewicz Field around 4-4:30 p.m.
"We need to play good defense first and foremost. I expect our pitching to be solid and our offense to score runs," Banewicz said. "It all comes down to defense."
