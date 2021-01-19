The Lady Ravens went back and forth with Riverside on Tuesday night, but ultimately fell 47-38.
The Cyclones started the 4th quarter with a 13-2 run. Points in transition and around the basket for Riverside was too much for Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Head Coach Luke Noll stated.
“Points in the paint was the difference and it came a lot from offensive rebounds,” Noll said.
The game was close for the first three quarters as both teams battled against one another.
Bethany Urban scored a team high 11 points off of the bench to give the team a much needed lift especially in the second quarter. Urban scored seven points in that quarter alone.
“We didn't hang our heads when things didn’t go our way,” Noll said. “That was a positive.”
Riverside’s Taylor Weishaar dominated inside for the Cyclones. She was a menace with her back to the basket along with her skills in driving to the rim.
“Their physicality really bothered us,” Noll said.
