Maur Hill-Mount Academy soccer came up just short against Bishop Ward after fighting back from a 2-0 deficit at halftime.
The Ravens scored two goals in the second half thanks to two penalty kicks from senior Joseph Hernandez.
MHMA would unfortunately allow a goal two minutes into overtime resulting in a 3-2 defeat.
Coach Eric Burghart said he was proud with how the Ravens (0-5) fought back in the game.
"I was proud of the effort all the way throughout," Burghart said. "Just played good passionate soccer but we were just on the wrong end of it today."
Burghart said his team will just have to take better advantage of chances going forward.
"We had some great opportunities in the second half that we didn't quite finish," Burghart said. "We also need to work on finishing tackles all the way through."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.