A promising season for Maur Hill-Mount Academy came to an end Saturday in the second round of Sub-State against McLouth.
The Ravens lost the first set 25-22 despite a fast start that had them up 15-9 early on. The Bulldogs ended up finally taking a 20-19 lead on a 10-4 run.
Coach Sara Noll said her team was just never able to be as offensive as they wanted to be on the night.
"McLouth did a great job of coming at us and making us play defense," Noll said. "We just couldn't get into a position where we could be aggressive on offense. We were just playing defense too much."
MHMA didn't lead for most of the second set and lost as well 25-22.
The Ravens finished the season at one their best marks recently with a 17-5 record under first year coach Noll.
Noll gave tremendous praise to her team for their unselfish ways this season.
"This was a great group to be my first team," Noll said. "They were selfless and it didn't matter who got the job done or how it got done. This was a group that achieved high in some matches but today was just one where we fell short."
MHMA will lose a valuable senior class of four highlighted by Madison Folsom who has been a key cog for most of her career with the program.
Noll said they'll have some good players coming back who can help fill those holes for next year.
"We're going to lose big roles with the seniors leaving," Noll said, "We'll have a lot of development to do with some good returning players for next year."
