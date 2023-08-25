MHMA

James Howey | Atchison Globe

MHMA Junior Luke Siebert rolls out of the pocket during drills at practice.

 James Howey | Atchison Globe

Maur Hill-Mount Academy football hopes to regain momentum behind the program after its worse season record-wise in recent memory.

Second-year Head Coach Zack Fredrickson said he already sees growth and progress in his young squad after a challenging season.