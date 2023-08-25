Maur Hill-Mount Academy football hopes to regain momentum behind the program after its worse season record-wise in recent memory.
Second-year Head Coach Zack Fredrickson said he already sees growth and progress in his young squad after a challenging season.
“A lot of what I’m enjoying this year is just the growth of our team,” Fredrickson said. “We had a couple of guys who were really good players, but we had a lot of youth that progressed in the summer with a lot of development.”
Fredrickson said the team just feels more together heading into this fall.
“It’s just a tighter team this year,” Fredrickson said. “Our chemistry is a lot better, and there is a lot to look forward to with this group.”
Fredrickson said the improvement is especially noticeable on the defensive side of the ball.
“I think as a unit we are playing more as one and a lot more guys are traveling to the ball,” Fredrickson said.
Junior Luke Siebert will be taking over the starting job at quarterback for the Ravens after a solid sophomore season at receiver earning all-league honors.
“Luke is an exceptional athlete who will be able to make some explosive plays,” Fredrickson said. “He is a smart player who will keep adapting as the year goes on.”
Senior lineman Joe Beien will also be returning to help lead MHMA up front on both sides as well.
Fredrickson expressed excitement with what his team has at the skill position with returners like senior Carl Sargent, sophomore Jaxson Vice, and senior transfer Thomas Boos.
“I think our skill position groups will be good on both sides of the ball this year,” Fredrickson said.
As a head coach, Fredrickson said he also learned a great deal from his first season on the sideline in regard to individual situations and management that go into a football game.
“I think I have a better grip on game management and offensive execution,” Fredrickson said. “I think there are now situations I know what to do instead of figuring it out as I go.”
