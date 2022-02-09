Maur Hill-Mount Academy had another lackluster performance on offense but still gutted out a 38-34 win over McLouth Tuesday night to end a three-game losing skid.
The Ravens trailed 30-28 late in the game but were able to shack off the fourth-quarter woes that have plagued them all season long.
"In the fourth quarter this whole season we've had mental let down," Head Coach Brad Kunecke said. "Now we finally had a fourth-quarter where we kept our wits and didn't make mistakes."
The MHMA offense has been hampered with the loss of senior point guard Lansdon Taylor the last few games due to injury.
"Since Valley Falls we've been in a shooting funk," Kunecke said. "We just can't seem to get offense generated, and missing Lansdon is a big part of that."
Fellow senior guard Manasseh Miller has stepped up in his place.
"I thought he played really well tonight and has moved right in really well to that point guard spot," Kunecke said.
Miller said showing some mental toughness and being efficient was key down the stretch.
"We've been in this situation before in close games, and so we're able to be mentally tough, smart with the ball, and make the right decisions," Miller said.
Kunecke said a loss to the Bulldogs would've potentially crushed the morale of his team.
"I think we've defended well the last four games, but we just can't score so we're in these ugly games," Kunecke said. "I think if we would've lost this game it would have broken our backs."
