Maur Hill-Mount Academy seized a critical league victory over Valley Falls 61-57 Tuesday night in a matchup which saw a number of momentum changes.
After leading 38-28 in the third quarter, the Ravens survived a comeback attempt from the Dragons who went on a 13-0 run that kept the game close for the rest of the second half.
The win puts the Ravens one game ahead of the Dragons and just one game behind Pleasant Ridge at the top of the conference.
Coach Brad Kunecke said he knew this game would show the difference between the two clubs is tiny.
"These two teams are so evenly matched," Kunecke said. "I knew it was going to be a game like this."
Kunecke said the Ravens' offense was maybe the best it had looked all season.
"It didn't matter what I called offensively the guys executed it," Kunecke said.
That effort from MHMA was led by senior guard Kolbran Korbelik who had a game-high 25 points on the night.
Kunecke said they have been looking for one of their guards to step up in a critical spot.
"We've been kind of looking for a guard who is going to go to the hole and score at the rim and then be able to kick it out," Kunecke said.
Kunecke said the team as whole did a great job of attacking the basket and being much more aggressive than they have been.
"We attacked the basket really aggressively and that's what we wanted to do tonight," Kunecke said. "We were so much more aggressive than we had been the last few games."
Korbelik said the Ravens getting more into transition was also one of the biggest factors in their success on offense.
"When we get into transition this team is really dangerous," Korbelik said. "We've been slowing it down too much."
Defensively, Kunecke said they did just enough against a potentially explosive Valley Falls squad.
"Defensively we did just enough to take away some of the things they wanted to do," Kuneck said.
Kunecke said his team was able to rebound and stay levelheaded throughout the fourth quarter after the run from the Dragons.
"We said the team that keeps their composure and makes the fewest mistakes in the fourth quarter is going to win the game," Kuneck said. "I thought our guys did a really good job of that."
