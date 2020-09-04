Despite the long struggle of dealing with the pandemic throughout all the summer, high school football was played Friday night in Kansas.
“There was just such a roller coaster offseason this year and so many people said, ‘you aren’t going to play,’” Coach Brandon Wilkes said. “Just to be out here on a Friday night it’s just a blessing and reminder why we love high school football so much.”
Maur Hill-Mount Academy took full advantage of this opportunity to play with a 47-12 shellacking of McLouth at Guy Galley Field.
The starting offensive unit for the Ravens was pretty much unstoppable on the field whether it was by way of air or ground.
“I like the way our first team guys played in all three facets of the game,” Wilkes said. “We challenged them to run the ball better this year and they did in this game.”
Senior running back Andrew Schwinn was a force all night running through and around Bulldog defenders putting up three touchdowns and 215 yards on ten carries.
Wilkes said Schwinn will continue to garner attention around the area and the state as the season goes on.
“This year he knows this is his turn to step up and be the feature guy,” Wilkes said. “He just relishes that and you love seeing kids like that. I think he is someone people will see the box scores and say, ‘Oh who’s this guy?’”
Schwinn said he is indeed highly motivated to show just how dynamic he can be on the football field and play at the highest level possible for him.
“I’m going to show out every game,” Schwinn said. “I’m trying to play at the highest level of college I can.”
Schwinn also gave credit to the experienced offensive line MHMA has this season.
“They are great and they all work really hard,” Schwinn said. “They are doing a great job of pulling and they are just a well put together unit.”
Junior quarterback Drew Caudle went 7-7 on the night with 94 total yards and three total touchdowns on the night.
The game was his first outing as a starting quarterback at the varsity level after being at wide receiver last year.
Wilkes said Caudle proved his versatility as a player in his first start.
“I think Drew did fantastic for his first game,” Wilkes said. “He did everything we asked of him and I know there are things he is going to improve on but he’s just a great football player. Anywhere we put him on the field he is going to perform.”
Caudle ended the first half on a 17-yard touchdown run to give MHMA a dominating 34-0 lead at halftime.
Schwinn gave credit to what Wilkes preached to the team all summer and into camp in this time of uncertainty for athletics.
“Coach keeps telling us you have to practice and play everyday like we’re going to have a season,” Schwinn said. “That’s what we did and we were well prepared.”
The Ravens will be on the road next week against Oskaloosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.