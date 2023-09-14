Maur Hill-Mount Academy volleyball saw another week of success after competing in two road triangles.
Raven Head Coach Sara Noll said her team continues to get better on offense in a week where they went 3-1 and improved their overall record to 9-4.
"We played really well on Monday, and we were able to execute and run our offense a little bit more efficiently than I've seen this season," Noll said. "We were able to cut down on a lot of hitting errors."
Noll said she was also pleased with the experience some of the bench players were able to gain in a 2-0 sweep of Atchison County Community High School Tuesday.
"We took control from the beginning, and I was glad to see us not let up," Noll said. "We were able to see our subs play a little bit more, and they really contributed as well."
Noll's squad faced a much tougher challenge that night as well when they lost 2-0 to Pleasant Ridge who currently sits atop the Northeast Kansas League with a record of 12-1.
"They have a lot of weapons in the front row, and they make it really difficult for you to score in the back row," Noll said. "We had trouble getting our offense going a little bit, but other than our hitting percentage I thought we played pretty well. We got a lot of productive touched on the block."
The Rams have swept the Ravens so far this season, but Noll said she sees her team get closer to their top conference opponent each set.
"We've seen them twice, and we've gotten closer every time," Noll said. "I think we are getting there, but we just have to keep working and figure out how to score against good teams like that."
Noll said seeing other players continue to develop depth on offense alongside Gwyn Noll and Jordyn Renk is one of the more encouraging parts of the team early on.
"I really like that we're able to see other contributors on offense," Noll said. "So if we can get ourselves a little more balanced and rounded out we're going to see a lot of fruits from that."
