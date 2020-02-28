The game meant nothing in terms of standings but you couldn’t tell that from the intensity and effort both Maur Hill-Mount Academy and McLouth played with in the third meeting between the two teams this season.
The Ravens ended up coming out on top in the grudge match by winning 40-38 at home Friday night.
Raven coach Brad Kunecke said having this type of competitive game is a blessing before Sub-State.
“It was a nice game to have for both teams,” Kunecke said. “A lot of these Sub-State games are going to be where you need to keep yourself under control and execute.”
MHMA did maintain its composure down the stretch even with a rough start to the third quarter.
The Ravens found themselves down 34-27 late in the third but answered with a 10-0 run to lead 37-34 with under six remaining in the game.
“Those kids just kind of willed our way through a lot of that adversity we were having,” Kunecke said. “They decided we aren’t going into loss going into Sub-State and not on senior night.”
MHMA narrowly held the lead late thanks to rebounding and defense to avenge the previous loss to the Bulldogs back in late January.
The Ravens also slowed down McLouth 6’8 senior Jaxson Pope in the second half after he scored 13 points in the first half.
MHMA held him to just four in the second half and zero in the third quarter.
“We decided we weren’t really going to guard a couple of kids on the outside,” Kunecke said. “We double teamed the big kid and tried to make it difficult to get him the ball.”
Kunecke also gave praise to junior Shane Sachse and the job he did on the night with senior Abe Siebenmorgen once again in foul trouble.
“Shane did a great job tonight off the bench,” Kunecke said.
Sachse finished with 10 points on the night and senior Jack Caudle led the way with 12 points,
Kunecke did say the team going 1-8 from the free throw line is concerning.
“The only bad part of the game for us was down the stretch we couldn’t hit any free throws,” Kunecke said. “That is something that has to improve for next week.”
The win marks the seventh straight win for the Ravens after losing to Jefferson County North earlier this month.
“We’ve been talking about the perfect seven and we got it,” Siebenmorgen said. “Now we’re on to the perfect three.”
MHMA will host Atchison County Community High School 7 p.m. Monday.
