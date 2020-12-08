Maur Hill-Mount Academy earned a critical league win Tuesday night over Jefferson County North 45-33 to avoid dropping to 0-2 to start the season.
Raven coach Brad Kunecke said this win goes along with helping a relatively new team with finding their chemistry.
"It's a huge win," Kunecke said. "We have a lot of guys this year that are still trying to see how it all fits together."
Kunecke said the Ravens were clearly able to see certain aspects of the team that didn't work in their opening loss to Pleasant Ridge Friday and simplified the game plan against the Chargers.
"In our first game we had a lot of bad combinations and kids kind of let down a little bit," Kunecke said. "Tonight we wanted our focus to be intensity the whole time, toughen up our defense and control the boards. They executed that game plan really well."
One of the biggest issues the team looked at was how much trouble the zone defense caused them against the Rams.
Kunecke said his team was able to be patient and find better shots on the inside and outside late in the game despite JCN playing in a zone the entire game.
"Our focus tonight was a lot of ball reversals and every time we catch we're looking inside," Kunecke said. "It was night and day how we handled the zone compared to Friday night."
Seniors Stanton Shepard and Aaron Noll both gave the Ravens a spark on the night.
Both players hit a couple of three's in the second half and helped MHMA put up 22 points in the fourth quarter.
"I thought those two were huge standouts for us," Kunecke said. "It was a whole team effort."
Noll said he and the team knew that shots would eventually be able to fall for them as the night went on.
"We knew they would start falling in the second half," Noll said. "It just felt good for everyone to get their shots falling."
Noll and Shepard both finished with 12 points and Drew Caudle had 10.
