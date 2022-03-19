Maur Hill-Mount Academy head baseball coach Phil Baniewicz hopes to reflect on and reenergize the program in different ways after suffering a fourth straight loss in the Sub-State title.
“We have to get back to state and go further than we have the last few years,” Baniewicz said. “We have to play our best every day.”
Baniewicz said much of the failure to reach state falls on him and not having his team mentally tough enough.
“I did a lot reflecting on how I failed last year and what I have to do better as a coach,” Baniewicz said. “I think I have to mentally prepare kids better so we’re working on mental toughness in every practice, and I hope that will get us the results we want.”
The two pillars the Ravens anticipate leaning on through the season are seniors Drew Caudle and Parrish Beagle.
“We have a lot of holes to fill, but we start with two really good pitchers,” Baniewicz said. “Those are two of the better guys you are going to see in the state, and that gives a really good chance to start.”
Caudle said both he and Beagle look to be examples for the whole team by showing the hustle Baniewicz preaches about.
“One big thing coach talks about is hustle, and so that’s the kind of example we try to show as seniors,” Caudle said. “We’ll need to work together, get mentally tougher, and go in knowing we are capable of going to state.”
Other key contributors MHMA will look to are senior outfielder Christian Trevino, junior Mark Harris, senior catcher Brady Pound and sophomore Bohdan Korbelik.
Baniewicz said one of the earlier and tougher challenges for the team will be molding a mostly inexperienced outfield.
“We’ve got to find a good solid outfield,” Baniewicz said. “We’ll move a lot of guys in the infield who have some varsity playing time, but we’ve got to fill out the outfield and that will be a good challenge for us.”
