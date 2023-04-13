Raven swimming soars to early success By James Howey Atchison Globe Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maur-Hill Mount Academy had a total of 16 top three finishers in the teams first two meets of the season earning a first and third place finish. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Despite plenty of new faces entering this season, the Maur Hill-Mount Academy swim team has put together a couple of top-three finishes including first place at the Bonner Springs swim meet.Raven head coach Kelly Elias said she has been so impressed by the performances the team has put forth this early in the season."Considering we only have 15 swimmers we are doing phenomenal," Elias said. "It's just been a good year so far, and all of the meets the girls have better their times."The Ravens had nine top-three finishers in their first-place effort at Bonner Springs last Wednesday as well as seven top-three finishers in their third-place effort Tuesday at Washington.Elias gave credit to the job the sister combo of Katie and Emily Madden did in their first season with the program after a number of years swimming at the club level."They are really doing exceptional," Elias said. "They have been in at least the top three in all their events they have swam in so that has been helping with a lot of our points."Bonner Springs Swim Meet Results 200 yard Medley Relay1st – Rebekah Caplinger, Katie Madden, Emily Madden, Ashtyn Young 2:25.12 PR4th – Morgan Varney, Maddie Nichol, Christina Hernandez, Hannah Humburg 3:02.86200 yard Freestyle3rd – Morgan 3:18.316th Hannah 3:32.24200 yard Individual Medley1st Emily Madden 2:56.8650 yard Freestyle2nd – Ashtyn 32.34 PR4th Rebekah 34.28 PRMaddie Nichol 37.81Felicity West 39.57 PRReyna Tufte 45.67Yorleny Carbajal 49.66Anna Buhman-Wiggs 51.80 PR100 yard Fly1st - Kate Madden 1:14.763rd – Ashtyn 1:32.715th – Christina 1:42.15 PR100 yard Freestyle5th – Morgan 1:30.66500 yard Freestyle1st – Katie Madden 6:43.692nd – Emily Madden 7:05.77200 yard Free Relay4th Christina, Hanna, Morgan, Maddie 2:41.20Felicity, Reyna, Yorleny, Anna 3:06.64100 yard backstroke4th Christina 1:43.06 PR6th Reyna 1:54.857th Hannah 2:13.64100 yard Breaststroke3rd – Rebekah 1:44.355th Maddie 1:47.746th Anna 1:58.99 PR400 Yard Freestyle RelayEmily, Ashtyn, Rebekah, Katie 4:51.30Washington Swim Meet Results 200 yard Medley Relay1st – Rebekah Caplinger, Emily Madden, Katie Madden, Christina Hernandez 2:34.20200 yard Freestyle5th – Morgan 3:15.94 PR6th Hannah 3:15.98 PR200 yard Individual Medley1st Katie Madden 2:42.146th Rebekah Caplinger 3:18.2150 yard FreestyleHannah Humburg 39.26 PRViktoria Forzieri 40.36Felicty West 41.62Reyna Tufte 42.92 PRFern Kaenthong 54.31Anna Buhman-Wiggs 54.35100 yard Fly2nd - Emily 1:20.243rd – Christina 1:44.73100 yard Freestyle5th – Maddie Nichol 1:23.927th – Christina 1:25.95 PR500 yard Freestyle2nd – Emily Madden 7:06.28200 yard Free Relay5th - Felicity, Hanna, Morgan, Maddie 2:38.668th - Reyna, Fern, Anna, Viktoria 3:10.39100 yard backstroke3rd- Morgan 1:41.74 PR7th - Reyna 1:48.52 PR100 yard Breaststroke1st – Katie 1:27.516th - Maddie 1:42.97 PR7th – Rebekah 1:46.7910th - Anna 1:59.43400 Yard Freestyle Relay2ndt - Emily, Rebekah, Christina, Katie 5:15.72 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Abortion providers scramble as courts restrict pills Breakaway group aims to save boxing's Olympic status Sports Betting Line AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:16 p.m. EDT Police: After shootings, man threatened California Capitol AP-Scorecard Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News KS Dodge City KS Zone Forecast Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrand Opening of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum on April 14Phoenix leaders reorganize administrative structureSchletzbaum signs with SpiresZiegler, Robert M. 1939-2023Contreras, Linda K. 1948-2023Police Report week of Friday, April 7, 2023Stutz, Ann E. 1935-2023North Atchison Revitalization building momentumStudent upstart brings Free Little Library to AMSEllerman, Robert F. 1933-2023 Images Videos CommentedScott, Marilyn S. 1954-2022 (2)Contreras, Linda K. 1948-2023 (1)McCubbin, Mary M. 1933-2023 (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
Commented