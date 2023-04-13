MHMA

Maur-Hill Mount Academy had a total of 16 top three finishers in the teams first two meets of the season earning a first and third place finish.  

 Submitted photo

Despite plenty of new faces entering this season, the Maur Hill-Mount Academy swim team has put together a couple of top-three finishes including first place at the Bonner Springs swim meet.

Raven head coach Kelly Elias said she has been so impressed by the performances the team has put forth this early in the season.