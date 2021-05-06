The Maur Hill-Mount Academy swimming team traveled to Lansing High School to compete in a meet several larger programs in attendance including Mill Valley and St. James Academy. The highlight performances for the Lady Raven squad were Emmaly Dryden placing fifth in the 100 Breaststroke and Martha Madden placing third in the 500 Free. The rest of MHMA's total results are shown below.
200 Medley Relay:
7th A 'MH-MA' (Rory Mata, Emmaly Dryden, Martha Madden, Charlotte
Haigh), 2:21.48; 11.
11th B 'MH-MA' (Emily Beien, Faith Merkle, Ashtyn Young, Clare Harris),
2:35.75; 14.
14th C 'MH-MA' (Sarah Humburg, Helen Harris, Olivia Ramsey, Macie
Adams), 2:48.54;
200 Free:
18th Emily Beien, MH-MA, 2:54.16 PR, 20th Sarah Humburg, MH-MA, 2:57.49, 21st Clare Harris, MH-MA, 3:02.06
200 IM:
8th Rory Mata, MH-MA, 2:58.06, 10th Charlotte Haigh, MH-MA, 3:01.24
50 Free:
17th Emmaly Dryden, 30.69 PR, 20th Rory Mata 31.00, 26th Faith Merkle 33.11 PR, 38th Macie Adams 36.52 PR, 46th Morgan Varney 40.76 PR, 52nd Amy Martinez 48.39, 53rd Yorleny Carbajal 48.87 PR, 54th Bethany Dang 51.32
100 Fly:
7th Olivia Ramsey 1:29.67 PR, 8th Ashtyn Young 1:37.60 PR, 9th Helen Harris 1:39.37
100 Free:
9th Martha Madden 1:03.84 PR
500 Free:
3rd Martha Madden 6:35.97, 11th Clare Harris 8:34.94
200 Free Relay:
7th A 'MH-MA' (Martha Madden 30.35, Charlotte Haigh 30.41, Emmaly
Dryden 31.36, Rory Mata 30.72), 2:02.84
13th B 'MH-MA' (Helen Harris 41.96, Macie Adams 39.04, Olivia Ramsey
38.57, Clare Harris 34.14 ), 2:32.71
16th C 'MH-MA' (Morgan Varney 49.24, Yorleny Carbajal 42.83, Amy
Martinez 47.33, Bethany Dang 50.71), 3:10.11
100 Back:
8th Emily Beien 1:25.93 PR, 11th Sarah Humburg 1:38.35, 12th Charlotte Haigh 1:40.96, 15th Morgan Varney 1:49.61 PR
100 Breast:
5th Emmaly Dryden 1:26.12 PR, 13th Olivia Ramsey, MH-MA, 1:41.67, 14th Faith Merkle1:43.28, 16th Helen Harris 1:43.34 PR, 18th Ashtyn Young 1:52.20, Macie Adams 2:04.02
400 Free Relay:
8th A 'MH-MA' (Ashtyn Young 1:19.19, Faith Merkle 1:19.43, Sarah
Humburg 1:20.09, Emily Beien 1:15.67), 5:14.38;
