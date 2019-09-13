Maur Hill-Mount Academy did what it was supposed to do in its lopsided 54-0 victory over Oskaloosa Friday night at Guy Galley field.
The offense was explosive and efficient with star quarterback Jack Caudle distributing the rock to the numerous playmakers the Ravens possess.
The Ravens put up 368 yards of offense and eight touchdowns on the night.
Coach Brandon Wilkes said the plan going into the season was to push this offense to emulate what some of the best offenses do at the next level.
“We decided as a coaching staff that we wanted to give this offense a high ceiling,” Wilkes said. “We’re pushing them to do some things that only top notch teams at colleges do.”
One of the main reasons Wilkes knew he could challenge the offense in new ways was because of Caudle and how systematically precise he can be with ball.
“We’ve got a smart veteran quarterback and he makes decisions really fast,” Wilkes said. “We think that gives them a real advantage, and you see in college football the teams that play fast often wear the other team down.”
Caudle went 14-19 with 269 yards and five touchdowns on the night.
Junior wide receiver Grant Kocour led the Ravens with four receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Drew Caudle had two catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Caudle said he gets confidence from the luxury of having the kind of weapons he has at his disposal.
“Just knowing you can hit anybody at any time in the game is a really good feeling to have,” Caudle said. “Gives you a lot of confidence.”
The quarterback also said Wilkes really opened his mind when it came to the offensive side of the ball.
“He’s given me a whole different perspective on the offensive end,” Caudle said. “The tempo has been amazing and obviously it’s been working really well for us.”
The ground attack of MHMA is also not to be forgotten with junior running back Andrew Schwinn impressing in the first two games of the season.
Schwinn ran for 62 yards and two scores on 13 carries against the Bears.
Wilkes highlighted that the junior is still doing this not at full strength.
“He was better this week and he showed some of that burst on the runs,” Wilkes said. “When we get him 100 percent I think he’ll be special as well.”
Next up for the Ravens will arguably be their biggest test of the regular season when they travel to Jackson Heights High School to take on the Cobras (2-0).
The Cobras have won Northeast Kansas league for three consecutive years and Wilkes acknowledged the challenge ahead for his group.
“It won’t ruin our season but at the same time they are the three time defending league champs,” Wilkes said. “We’re looking forward to getting out there and being challenged to play 48 minutes and earn it. I think it’ll be a playoff environment next week.”
MHMA hasn’t defeated Jackson Heights since 2015 and were stifled offensively in a 14-0 defeat last season.
“This is probably the league championship game,” Caudle said. “We have a chip on our shoulder going into the game and we just have to do what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.