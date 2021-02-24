Maur Hill-Mount Academy boys basketball couldn't recover from the red hot Pleasant Ridge had Tuesday night in a 66-54 home loss.
The Rams jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter and eventually built it to a 32-11 in the second quarter that effectively ended the game.
Coach Brad Kunecke said his team simply couldn't keep up with the fire power of the Rams early on.
"They were playing a lot faster in the first quarter than we were," Kunecke said. "You can't get down as much as we got down at halftime against a team like Pleasant Ridge."
The Ravens entered halftime down 42-22 but did so fight in the second half and even brought their deficit to 60-47 with about four minutes left.
"Take away the first quarter we did alright and the second half we beat them," Kunecke said. "We made some adjustments at halftime and were able to chip away a little bit."
MHMA now heads into Sub-State as the number two seed and will host Belleville-Republic County Monday night at 6 p.m.
"It's disappointing because our guys wanted to win on senior night and we would've been the number one seed in Sub-State," Kunecke said.
